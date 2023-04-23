Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Tarragona Welcomes Three Ships Simultaneously

Triple Call in Tarragona

Port of Tarragona’s Balears Wharf welcomed three cruise ships simultaneously on Sunday, May 7, according to a press release.

The three ships that docked at the port at the same time were MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica, Costa’s Costa Firenze and Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator.

All three ships were visiting Tarragona for the first time ever, according to the port.

The three cruise ships arrived in the morning and set sail again later that same day.

The Director of the Tarragona Port Business Department, Genoveva Climent, presented a plaque to the ship captains, as per the custom created to welcome cruise ships docking at Port Tarragona for the first time.

