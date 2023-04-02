Swan Hellenic Welcomes Joe Maloney as VP of Sales

Swan Hellenic announced the appointment of travel industry and hospitality professional Joe Maloney as vice president of sales, North America.

Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Alfredo Spadon, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe Maloney to our North America Team. Joe is a powerhouse professional with a strong strategic vision. But, above all, he truly appreciates the unique experiences Swan Hellenic offers sophisticated modern cruise-goers with a thirst for authentic exploration and discovery. He’s a perfect fit for the pioneering spirit and high service standards that have always distinguished Swan Hellenic. Joe has taken over from Gordon Dirker, who I’d like to take this opportunity to thank for his valued work.”

“I’m really excited to join such an iconic high-end brand,” said Maloney. “Swan Hellenic is unique in offering cultural expedition cruises. And now to the most amazing locations across all 7 continents on three elegantly indulgent high-class ships”.

Maloney brings over 20 years of cruise and travel industry experience. Previously, he served as assistant vice president at The Auto Club Group and as vice president of USA sales and marketing at Scenic USA. Maloney will be reporting directly to Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s senior vice president of global sales and marketing.

