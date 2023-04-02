Silversea Launches Rewards for Travel Partner Appreciation Month

Silversea Cruises is launching a new incentive in celebration of Travel Partner Appreciation Month offering weekly prize rewards, according to a press release.

For new confirmed bookings on cruises during May and June, travel advisors will automatically be entered into a weekly prize draw and win a gift card. Silversea will select one winner for each week in May and June.

“Travel Partner Appreciation Month is a special time for us to show our appreciation and reward our travel advisor partners for their loyalty and efforts,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s senior vice president of Global Sales.

“Though it kicks off in May, our incentives continue through June, marking our continued appreciation for our travel partners and the important role they have played in our success for nearly three decades. This appreciation campaign focuses on our expedition cruises, which provide clients with uniquely immersive travel experiences that can lead to repeat business and, due to the higher per diem fares of our expedition voyages, enable travel advisors to earn more in commission.”

Additionally, travel advisors can also earn an extra 1 percent commission on all expedition cruises, an extra 1 percent commission on all new-to-brand guests, and an extra 1 percent commission for all guests booking a cruise with Silversea for a second time through the same agency.

Silversea has prepared offers for travel advisors’ clients as well with its limited-time Suite Upgrades promotion applicable for new bookings made prior to May 31, 2023. Guests can enjoy up to a two-category suite upgrade on select cruises for selected suite categories and a $1,000 shipboard credit per suite.

Highlighted sailings include: