Silversea Cruises Appoints Mark Conroy as a Senior Advisor

Silversea Cruises announced the appointment of Mark Conroy as a senior advisor to support the cruise line’s sales team, leaving his current role as managing director for the Americas.

Conroy will report to Massimo Brancaleoni, senior vice president of global sales, while Joe Leon will drive trade sales in the Americas as head of sales.

“All of us at Silversea Cruises are incredibly grateful to Mark for his contributions over the years, and we congratulate him on 50 successful years in the travel and hospitality industry—a truly remarkable achievement. At the forefront of our U.S. operations, Mark has played a vital role in our company’s growth in the market since joining in 2016, helping to establish Silversea as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line by continuously building strong personal relationships with travel agents throughout the region. Few people possess Mark’s depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the luxury cruise segment; he has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on our industry. Mark will support the transition of leadership in the U.S. market while pledging his expertise as a Senior Advisor to the Sales team,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

Conroy is a cruise industry veteran having started in 1973. He has held senior positions at cruise lines including Diamond Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. He was also the president of Renaissance Cruises and a vice president of sales for Royal Viking Line.

“It has been a privilege to lead Silversea Cruises’ team in the Americas, working alongside some of the industry’s sharpest talent to strengthen the cruise line’s position at the forefront of ultra-luxury travel,” said Conroy.

“After 50 years in the travel and hospitality industry, I step back from my position as Managing Director, The Americas, continuing to lend my expertise as a Senior Advisor to support our cruise line’s strategic growth. I thank Barbara Muckermann, Jason Liberty, and my colleagues at Silversea Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group for the unwavering support throughout the years and for this new opportunity.

“I would like to thank our trade partner community, many of whom have become close friends, for their inspirational commitment to our guests. Their support has been and will continue to be, of fundamental importance to the cruise line’s sales strategy. And, last but certainly not least, I would like to thank Silversea’s guests for their passion, loyalty, and dedication—I will remain at our guests’ disposal while I transition into this new role.”