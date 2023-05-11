SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Holiday 2025 Caribbean Season

SeaDream Yacht Club’s 2025 holiday Caribbean season aboard the SeaDream I and SeaDream II is now open for bookings.

The 2025 cruises will include port calls in St. Barths, Prickly Pear, Anguilla, Lovango Cay, Mayreau and more.

“With a SeaDream luxury yachting experience, guests explore the best that the Caribbean has to offer. Whether it’s gorgeous South Friar’s Bay, an intimate port in St. Kitts where you can enjoy an elegant beach party, or the equally popular Jost van Dyke, home to our signature Champagne & Caviar Splash, guests will have a memorable experience at every stop. Itineraries feature more overnights in destinations like St. Barths and Bequia, adding a distinctive nightlife element, and multiple destinations in playful yachting harbors that the big ships can’t reach, where SeaDream guests can explore ashore without crowds,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad.

The 2025 Caribbean voyages will sail from November 2025 through the first week of January 2026 featuring 14 itineraries.

SeaDream Yacht Club’s Holiday 2025 Caribbean itineraries include: