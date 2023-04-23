Seabourn’s Expedition Ships to Get Starlink

Seabourn announced that its two ships, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi technology, according to a statement.

The technology will ensure all guests aboard Seabourn ships have fast and reliable internet access.

We are committed to providing the best ultra-luxury expedition experiences at sea, and the Starlink partnership will offer a significantly enhanced connectivity experience during our expedition journeys,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “From the polar regions to Australia and the South Pacific, our guests will experience a more reliable connection, allowing them to share those special moments and experiences with their loved ones as they sail on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.”

The first Seabourn ship to offer Starlink Wi-Fi is the Seabourn Venture beginning on May 12, 2023, ahead of its Arctic season. The Seabourn Pursuit will be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity following its debut in the summer of 2023.

“Starlink offers Internet capabilities and functionality to meet growing service demands globally, and I am so pleased that guests and crew members on both of our expedition ships will benefit from this innovative technology,” said Kathleen Erickson, Seabourn’s vice president of technology.