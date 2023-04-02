Saga’s Spirit of Discovery Hosts Special Coronation Celebrations

Saga Cruises announced special coronation celebrations in honor of King Charles and the Spirit Discovery’s godmother, Queen Camilla.

The Spirit Discovery, christened by the Duchess of Cornwall on July 5, 2019, will embark on a 15-night cruise of Spain and the Balearics departing from Portsmouth International Port on May 6.

The coronation celebration will also include a performance by the Orpheus Male Voice Choir followed by a toast to the new King and Queen. After a special dinner onboard, guests can join the Coronation Celebration Show followed by a party in the Spirit Discovery’s Britannia Lounge.

Guests will be welcomed onboard the Spirit Discovery with champagne and British sparkling wine from Kent’s Balfour Brut Estate, which will be served all day. Saga Cruises has also prepared the English Garden Martini, a special cocktail to celebrate the occasion. Guests will be able to enjoy other traditional British options including Pimm’s and lemonade and Buck’s Fizz.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “We are incredibly honored that Camilla, Queen Consort, is the Godmother of our ocean ship, Spirit of Discovery and in honor of the Coronation we will be pulling out the stops on board to celebrate.

Britain is wonderful at celebrating these State occasions and we’ll be joining in with music, food, drink, flags and bunting. As the ship departs Portsmouth International Port we’ll be inviting our guests to join us for the National Anthem, ahead of an evening of entertainment and celebration.”