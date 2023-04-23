Resilient Lady Visits Bodrum Cruise Port

Bodrum Cruise Port has welcomed Virgin Voyages’ new ship the Resilient Lady, which docked at the port on its inaugural voyage.

The ship arrived at Bodrum Cruise Port from Mykonos on Thursday, May 11.

A special welcome ceremony was held to celebrate the occasion including a marching brass band, gifts and traditional Turkish treats such as Maraş ice cream.

The Resilient Lady then set sail to Piraeus where its maiden voyage will depart on May 14 with calls in Santorini and Rhodes, Greece before returning to Piraeus.

Virgin Voyages is planning a total 16 calls to Bodrum Cruise Port in 2023 and 17 calls in 2024.

After a summer season of sailing the Greek Islands and the Adriatic Sea, the Resilient Lady will travel to Australia for the winter season.

Aziz Güngör, Global Ports Holding, director of East Med, said: “We anticipate welcoming 138 calls and 125,000 passengers at Bodrum Cruise Port in 2023. Moreover, as a homeport, we will host the Turkish cruise ship Blue Sapphire for its 46 calls. The growing interest in luxury cruises to Bodrum aligns with the extensive promotional initiatives of Global Ports Holding and the increasing worldwide recognition of Bodrum as a luxury destination.”