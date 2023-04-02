Queen Mary 2 Sets Up Pyrotechnics Show Ahead of Eurovision

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 set up a pyrotechnic show in Liverpool to mark the opening of the Eurovision Village, according to a press release.

Lee Powell, brand and product development vice president at Cunard, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to kick off this year’s Eurovision celebrations onboard Queen Mary 2, especially in our spiritual home of Liverpool, the host city for 2023. As our flagship, she epitomizes the glitz, glamour, and sheer spectacle that the Eurovision Song Contest is famed for, and it was our privilege to host some of the city’s dignitaries to mark the official opening of such an iconic and global TV event.”

The ship was docked in the River Mersey during its Coronation Celebration cruise and was part of Liverpool’s Eurovision festivities on May 4. The light show lit up the Royal Liver Building, The Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building in blue and yellow out of solidarity with Ukraine.

The Queen Mary 2 then hosted an afternoon tea for VIP guests including Liverpool’s Mayor Joanne Anderson and Liverpool City Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Theresa Grant.

Angie Redhead, head of Liverpool City Assets said: “It has been a week of Royal visits in Liverpool with King Charles and The Queen Consort here last Wednesday and now the beautiful Queen Mary 2 today. Liverpool and Cunard have shared a very special relationship for many years so it felt only right and proper that the Queen Mary 2 should call here, to join in the celebration of two very important national moments: The Coronation of King Charles and Eurovision. We hope all passengers aboard award us ‘Douze point’ for the warmth of our world-famous welcome!”

Photo Credit: Stratus Imagery Ltd