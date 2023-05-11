Princess Cruises Salutes Tuskegee Airman with 100th Birthday Celebration

Princess Cruises welcomed Colonel James H. Harvey III, one of the surviving Tuskegee Airmen, on the Discovery Princess in Seattle with a celebratory cruise to Alaska commemorating his 100th birthday.

Lieutenant Colonel Harvey is a retired United States Army Air Corps and Air Force officer (USAF), who was part of a group of African American pilots who served their country during World War II.

He is a former fighter pilot of the 332nd Fighter Groups 99th Squadron, known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

To honor him, the McChord Field Honor Guard greeted him and his family aboard the ship with a USAF traditional display of presenting colors. In addition, the Discovery Princess crew presented Harvey with a birthday cake with hundreds of others joining in to him a happy birthday.

“It’s our sincere honor to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lieutenant Colonel Harvey III, a trailblazer, hero, and real ‘Top Gun,'” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “His life and legacy should remind everyone of the power of courage, determination, resilience and the American spirit. From all of us at Princess Cruises, we salute Lt. Col. Harvey and wish him a very happy 100th birthday!”

During the celebratory Alaska cruise, Harvey will share stories from his time in service with other guests as part of a scheduled discussion.