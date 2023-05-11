Princess Cruises Introduces 2024-25 Panama Canal Season

Princess Cruises has released its 2024-25 Panama Canal season with 26 itineraries featuring 23 destinations in 12 countries.

“Three ships will transit the historic Panama Canal during our upcoming 2024-2025 season offering full transit sailings, ocean-to-ocean or roundtrip options from Ft. Lauderdale,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We’re excited to bring Coral Princess back to the region, returning the ship to her roots where she was christened in the Panama Canal in 2003, by the then president of Panama, Mireya Moscoso.”

Highlights of the 2024-25 season include the 12-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica and Caribbean itinerary with stops in Aruba, Bonaire or Curacao and 16-day Ocean-to-Ocean voyages with a stop in Fuerte Amador.

The 2024-25 Panama Canal season features seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Spanish Fortifications at Portobelo-San Lorenzo and the Port Fortress.

Princess Cruises also announced more value for and savings than ever. Guests who opt for the Princess Plus at $60 per person per day (including covering drinks, Wi-Fi and crew gratuities) will also get two premium desserts per day, fitness classes and unlimited juices at a retail value of $140.

Additionally, guests who add the Princess Premier package for $80 per person per day, enjoy nearly 70 percent savings with a total amenity value of $257 per day. The offer includes MedallionNet Wi-Fi for four devices, two nights of premium specialty dining, unlimited smoothies or juices, Princess prizes, premium desserts and drinks and more.