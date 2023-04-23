Princess Announces 75 West Coast Cruises for 2024-25

Princess Cruises announced its 2024-25 West Coast cruise season with more than 75 sailings to Hawaii, Mexico and the California Coast, which are now open for sale.

“Whether travelers seek the treasures of the iconic Golden State, the natural beauty of Hawaii or the unparalleled spirit of Mexico, we have it all with our 2024 through 2025 cruise season,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our West Coast expertise ensures our guests from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle have easy access to some of the most stunning destinations in the world all at amazing values and just a few minutes drive from their homes.”

The voyages include 21 unique itineraries and 28 destinations across seven countries, sailing roundtrips from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Guests can choose from: