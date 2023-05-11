Port of San Diego Celebrates National Public Works Week

The Port of San Diego is celebrating May 21-27 as National Public Works Week, supported by the American Public Works Association (APWA).

Every year, APWA members spend this week honoring people who maintain the infrastructure and services referred to as public works while also educating people on the role public works play in our everyday lives.

“The Port of San Diego salutes its Engineering-Construction, General Services, and Guest Services Departments, along with their consultants and contractors, for their dedication in helping to maintain our public waterfront facilities,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Board of Port Commissioners. “These hardworking men and women ensure the Port and all of our public areas along the San Diego Bay waterfront are clean, safe, beautiful, and welcoming for all.”

The theme of this year’s National Public Works Week. is “Connecting the World Through Public Works”. It illustrates how public works connect us and improve the quality of life for the communities they serve.