P&O Cruises Expands its Regional Sales Team

P&O Cruises announced the expansion of its sales team with five new appointments to support travel agents based in the North, West and East of England.

P&O Cruises appointed Lynsey Roberts as the business manager of partnership development. She will lead a team of three partnership development managers based in the North, West and East regions. Previously, Roberts held roles at TUI for over 18 years, most recently as commercial manager.

Suzanne Arnold will cover the North of England and will report to Roberts while Laura Gray will cover the West of England. In addition, Cara Hayward, national partnership development manager at P&O Cruises, will now manage the East region.

The fifth new appointment is Kane Keating, who joins the cruise line as regional training and engagement manager. Keating began his career with Thomas Cook, where he spent 12 years in sales, management, and learning and development roles. Most recently, Keating worked with Travelsphere Holidays in cruise operations and training.

Ruth Venn, P&O Cruises director of sales, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lynsey, Suzanne, Laura and Kane to the P&O Cruises sales team. They each come with a wealth of experience in travel and an ambition to increase the support we offer our travel agent partners.

“Working with travel agents is critical to our success and these new roles will help us grow our existing partnerships further while working with new agents who are not yet selling cruise holidays. We are always looking to support our travel agent partners by listening to their needs and helping them to understand the P&O Cruises guest experience. The expanded regional team demonstrates our commitment to the trade and means we can offer more support and increase face-to-face training opportunities.”