P&O Cruises Celebrates Coronation with Royal Offers

To celebrate His Majesty The King’s Coronation, P&O Cruises unveiled a range of offers of up to £100 off per person.

Guests can save up to £100 per person based on a balcony cabin, enjoy £70 off per person on sea view cabins and £50 off per person on inside cabins. P&O Cruises’ offers are valid for seven-night sailings departing between October 2023 and November 2024, provided these are booked by May 9, 2023.

In addition to these offers, P&O Cruises will also be celebrating the coronation with a range of events onboard including a live broadcast of the coronation, a coronation party where guests will be encouraged to wear red, white and blue outfits, a special coronation Big Lunch where guests will be invited to join the entertainment team for games, live music and royal-inspired food and the Big Help Out, where guests will be asked to signing up to a 5km Trek the Deck challenge in honor of the Teenage Cancer Trust, P&O Cruises’ charity partner.

Highlighted itineraries include: