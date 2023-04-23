Perfect Day at CocoCay Driving Revenue at Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International plans to take 2.5 million guests to Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2023 as the company’s private island in the Bahamas has become a major selling point on itineraries.

“The pricing premiums continue to be really robust, and the spend on the island continues to be really robust as well,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Bayley said the company had about 250,000 guests disembark at Perfect Day in March.

Naftali Holtz, CFO, added: “The booking strength has been particularly evident on Caribbean sailings where our superior hardware and Perfect Day at CocoCay continue to be winning combination.”

Holtz said that these itineraries are driving outsized yield and pricing growth.

“As we’ve increased the volume, we’ve seen no decline in the power of the pricing. And in fact, it continues to accelerate. With Hideaway Beach, that will accommodate approximately 2,500 more guests,” added Bayley.

The new Hideaway Beach area at Perfect Day is slated to open later this year ahead of the debut of the Icon of the Seas, which will call at Perfect Day weekly on its roundtrip Miami cruises.

“We’ve also got Utopia coming online in June (2024),” said Bayley. “We haven’t announced the deployment, but Utopia will also be going to Perfect Day. There’s a lot of demand for that particular product in any of our ships that have Perfect Day on their itinerary demanded, and there’s strong pricing premium that we see there.”