‘Paddington Meets The Queen’ Wins P&O Memorable Moment Award

“Paddington Meets The Queen – Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace, BBC One” won P&O Cruises’ first Memorable Moment award at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14, 2023.

The winning scene of the late Queen Elizabeth and her guest Paddington Bear (Ben Whishaw) drinking tea as he wishes her a happy Jubilee was seen about 15 million on YouTube. Paddington then offers the Queen a marmalade sandwich from under his hat while she reveals her own sandwich hidden in her handbag. The footman then announces that the Jubilee concert is about to begin, at which point the bear thanks the Queen “for everything”.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Television has the power to entertain, inspire and move audiences and 2022 was another phenomenal year for showcasing the best of the best in British entertainment. We are delighted that the public voted for such an incredibly touching piece of TV history as its deserved winner. Watching it when it was first broadcast, now or in 50 years’ time, it can’t fail to bring a smile or a tear and there’s no greater possible entertainment accolade.”

The award was presented to the voice of Paddington Bear, Ben Whishaw by Chris and Rosie Ramsey who said: “Presenting the very first P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award was a huge honor and to award it for such an iconic moment was so so special. The public overwhelmingly voted to crown this nominee as its winner and we couldn’t agree more! Paddington Bear in the palace, incredible!”

Other nominees for the award were selected moments from the following shows: Derry Girls, Channel 4; Heartstopper, Netflix; Stranger Things, Netflix; The Real Mo Farah, BBC One; The Traitors, BBC One.

Claire Popplewell, creative director of BBC Studios Productions said: “We are so thrilled that what started out as an idea to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s well-known sense of humour in her Platinum Jubilee year has evoked so many smiles and touched the hearts of people not just in the UK but all over the world. As well as being chosen as this year’s Memorable Moment from an outstanding field of fellow nominees, we also hope Paddington Meets The Queen will prove to be timeless – and we’re honoured to have been a part of this wonderful piece of television history.”