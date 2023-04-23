Onboard Revenue Up at Royal Caribbean, More Prebooked Spend

In the first quarter of 2023, roughly two-thirds of Royal Caribbean Group passengers booked onboard activities in advance of their cruise, meaning the company was able to prebook more onboard revenue than ever.

According to Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the cruise company, this was well up compared to the last normal year, when 48 percent of guests had prebooked onboard activities in 2019.

Key Highlights:

Total revenue per passenger day for Q1 2023 was $251.43 compared to $230.99 in Q1 2019.

Ticket revenue per passenger day for Q1 2023 was $165.28 compared to $161.90 for Q1 2019.

Onboard revenue per passenger day for Q1 2023 was $86.15 compared to $69.09 for Q1 2019.

Total cruise operating expenses per passenger day were $156.25 for Q1 2023 compared to $133.85 for Q1 2019.

“Every dollar that guest spends pre-cruise translates into approximately $0.70 of incremental spend once onboard,” Liberty said, as cruise guests are known to have a ‘fresh wallet’ once aboard the ship.

“While we have made a significant leap in our commercial capabilities, we are still in the early innings of our journey, and we’ll continue to add features and capabilities to our app and commercial engines,” Liberty said.