Twitter Facebook Linkedin
CIN Drydock Report
San Diego Banner

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Onboard Revenue Up 30%

Norwegian Joy

“Our onboard revenue generation, which is our best real-time indicator of how consumers are feeling financially, is also performing exceptionally well, and we are even more pleased with the depth and breadth of the strength across revenue streams, ships and regions,” Sommer noted.

Of note, Sommer said pre-sold revenue on a per passenger day basis for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately double the level in 2019.

“Guests who make pre-cruise purchases tend to spend significantly more than guests who do not pre-book onboard activities,” he added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.