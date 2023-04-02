Norwegian Cruise Line’s Onboard Revenue Up 30%

“Our target consumer remains resilient with a persistent desire for travel and experiences,” said Harry Sommer, incoming president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“Our onboard revenue generation, which is our best real-time indicator of how consumers are feeling financially, is also performing exceptionally well, and we are even more pleased with the depth and breadth of the strength across revenue streams, ships and regions,” Sommer noted.

“During the quarter, gross onboard revenue per passenger cruise day was nearly 30 percent higher than the comparable 2019 period. This is driven in part by our focus on attracting the best guests and enhancing our market-leading bundled offering. We are also increasing quality touchpoints with our guests, starting with the time of booking, to capture even more revenue and pre-payment prior to cruise.”

Of note, Sommer said pre-sold revenue on a per passenger day basis for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately double the level in 2019.

“Guests who make pre-cruise purchases tend to spend significantly more than guests who do not pre-book onboard activities,” he added.