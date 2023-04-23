Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Fourth Giving Joy Contest

Norwegian Cruise Line is honoring Teacher Appreciation Week by launching its fourth annual award-winning Giving Joy program, giving teachers free cruises and the chance to sail on the Norwegian Viva, according to a statement.

“We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences.

“My wife is a second-grade teacher, and I see first-hand the passion that goes behind connecting with and motivating students each and every day. It is an honor to award these hard-working educators and commend them for their dedication to their students. We look forward to welcoming them on board our ships and providing them with an unforgettable and well-deserved cruise vacation.”

The program aims to reward educators and their dedication to inspiring students every day. So far, Norwegian has awarded over 230 educators with a free cruise and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers. In 2023, Norwegian will award the top 20 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with a seven-day cruise for two. Additionally, the top three winners will have the chance to attend the Christening voyage of the Norwegian Viva later this year.

The public can nominate certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who are inspiring starting from now until June 9.

Shannon Cooke, 2022 Giving Joy winner and teacher at Hunters Point Community Middle School in Long Island, NY said: “This was such a great experience. It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching. When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit.”