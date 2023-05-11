New Tour Options for Visitors in Juneau

The Juneau-based company, Above and Beyond Alaska, announced a new multi-sport tour for visitors in Juneau.

The Fly-In Norris Glacier Hike and Pack Raft tour is the first of its kind in Juneau allowing guests to explore Alaska by engaging in multiple adventures in a single day: flightseeing, glacier hiking and pack rafting.

“Pack rafting is one of the fastest growing sports in Alaska, and we know that this activity will be one of the top highlights on the tour,” said ABAK Director of Operations Liz Barlow. “ABAK has always provided exceptional experiences for our guests, and as part of the Alaska Seaplanes family, we can now do so in new locations. We always strive to be unique and go above and beyond, and we are excited to welcome travelers to Juneau and on our tours this summer.”

The tour begins with a float plane flight where guests can enjoy the views of Taku Inlet, glaciers and wildlife. This is followed by pack rafting and finally, at Norris Glacier, exploring the area, glacier pools and moulins on foot.

The adventure is led by experienced guides who will ensure the tour is friendly for all everyone regardless of their experience. They will also provide insights about the area and assist guests with the activities, from paddling techniques to gearing up with microspikes.

The Fly-In Norris Glacier Hike and Pack Raft tour is available for booking for tours from June through August. Pieces start at $749 per person.