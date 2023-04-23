New Propulsion System Reduces Costs For MSC, World Europa

MSC’s largest cruise ship, the World Europa is equipped with GE Power Conversion’s in-board propulsion system, according to a press release.

Emilio LaScala, president and managing director at MSC Cruise Management, said: “Against the backdrop of a competitive environment, we are confident that GE’s proven electric propulsion technology is the ideal choice for our fleet. It will bring reduced operating costs and improved propulsion performance, ideally suited for our next generation of cruise vessels.”

A total of 17 MSC Cruises ships are powered by GE Power Conversion’s electric propulsion system.

GE Power Conversion’s technology helps fleet operators comply with clean ship regulations as well as reduce operating costs, the company said.

The World Europa is the first of the World-class ships to feature the GE Power Conversion’s in-board propulsion system while the second ship is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“For delivery of long-term performance, in-board electric propulsion technology is optimal for cruise vessels as it can deliver a robust power source that balances energy efficiency and propulsion reliability with a reduction in maintenance costs,” said Loïc Thiébaut, merchant marine business leader at GE Power Conversion.

“GE has pioneered the use of both high-power induction motors and PWM for marine operations and has demonstrated a track record of applying this technology efficiently in the powering of worldwide cruise vessels.

“We value our long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises and recently also expanded our contribution to the MSC fleet with the fit of the fourth vessel in the Seaside series, Seascape. It’s just one of the 17 MSC cruise vessels sailing with GE’s electric propulsion technology. GE Power Conversion looks forward to continuing successful collaborative partnerships with world-leading shipyards such as Chantiers de l’Atlantique and supporting them on the path to decarbonization, without compromising on operational performance.”