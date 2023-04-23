New 2023 Cruise Expedition Market Report Out Now

Get ahead of the game with the newly released 2023 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News, now available for immediate download.

This seventh edition of the report, at 186 pages, offers an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing expedition and adventure cruise market, with comprehensive profiles of all operators and exclusive interviews, datasets, and more.

The new CIN report is available in digital format as a PDF, providing you with instant access to data and capacity projections through 2033.

Discover the latest market growth trends and projections as new ships continue to join the expanding market.

With 186 pages of valuable insights, this report is a must-have resource. Don’t miss out – download your copy today.

Included in this 2023 Expedition Market Report:

Full, complete and exclusive information on the expedition cruise market, growth projections, market shares, data and intelligence; covering all the operators.

A look at what is driving demand for the new ships on order, past, present and future growth.

Growth projections in the expedition cruise segment through 2033.

Market shares among expedition operators 2019-2027.

Orderbook, new ships, berth prices.

Preview a set of sample pages from the report here | Table of Contents

Independently researched data.

40+ companies profiled, including exclusive interviews with key executives across the industry.

In addition: port development, expedition teams, supply chain, marine and hotel operations, trends, polar challenges, regulatory groups, and much more.

Release date: May, 8, 2023.

Everything you need to know about the expedition cruise market.

Excel Addendum