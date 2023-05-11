Mein Schiff 3: Largest Ship Ever to Sail into Portsmouth

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 3 is the largest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth (UK) harbor, according to a press release.

Measuring 293.3 meters in length, the ship arrived on May 26 carrying 2,400 passengers.

Portsmouth International Port’s director Mike Sellers said: “We’ve seen many major milestones in our ambitions to grow the reputation of Portsmouth International Port and this TUI call marks another.

“The investment in extending our berth to accommodate larger vessels through to promoting the city’s reputation as a destination has seen cruise activity grow year on year.

“We outlined in our Masterplan where we want to be in the future, with a focus on sustainable innovation and working with partners who share our vision. It’s fantastic to see real evidence of our plans taking shape and with more positive news to share over the coming months shows Portsmouth’s position as a leading marine and maritime city.”