Mein Schiff 1 Completes Drydock For Upgrades

TUI Cruises has completed an 11-day drydock for Mein Schiff 1 in the Elbe 17 dock in Hamburg. The ship then sailed a nine-day cruise from Bremerhaven to Norway earlier this week.

Ullrich Voss, director of ship management and hotel refurbishment, said in a prepared statement that some 1,100 crew members, shipyard workers, technicians and engineers worked on the ship.

The drydock included installation of a shore power connection which meant that an additional door was installed in the hull side through which the power cables will be routed into the ship in port.

Voss also said that the wastewater treatment system was upgraded in (HELCOM) compliance with the stricter rules in the Baltic (the Baltic Marine Environmental Protection Commission also known as the Helsinki Commission – HELCOM).

A new silicone coat was applied to the hull in order to reduce the flow resistance in the water and thus reduce the fuel consumption and emissions.

In addition to the technical work and general maintenance, interior work included a new design for the ship’s beer bar, the Ebbe & Flut, a new art gallery, and upgrades to the travel consultant and shore excursion departments.

The summer program of the Mein Schiff 1 features sailings from Bremerhaven to Norway and the Baltic, before repositioning to the Canary Islands for the winter season.

The 111,000-ton, 2,900-passenger Mein Schiff 1 was built by Meyer-Turku and entered service in 2018. She replaced the original Mein Schiff 1, which was the former Celebrity Galaxy and now sails as the Marella Explorer.