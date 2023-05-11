MedCruise in Corfu: Island Destinations In Focus

The MedCruise General Assembly continued in Corfu on Wednesday, as the event featured key speed networking sessions and panel discussions with a special focus on island destinations.

In attendance were roughly over 100 delegates representing 16 different countries, in addition to 17 cruise line representatives and 12 journalists for MedCruise’s 62nd General Assembly.

Among the discussion topics:

A new entry and exit system for the EU should be online by summer 2024, modernization procedures in many cruise ports and a digitization of many steps of the EU visa process. Passport stamps may be a thing of the past at certain entry points.

Ports need to work with local and international media to underscore the importance of the cruise industry, its economic impact and move toward sustainable operations. The port of Toulon in France has organized environmental tours for local media, working with the cruise lines, so interested parties can see more about waste and garbage handling and emission reductions.

Among the panels was a lively discussion of cruise activity for island destinations, as over 50 ports in the Mediterranean are islands. Among the challenges: overcrowding, supply chain and managing traffic, while ports look to extend the season and balance out traffic.

With the day complete, attendees were treated to an evening at Corfu’s Palaiologou Palace with a special performance by Corfu’s local orchestra.