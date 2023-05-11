Iceland ProCruises Ready to Kick Off 2023 Season

The Seaventure recently arrived in Reykjavik to kick off Iceland ProCruises’ 2023 program.

Starting on May 27, the expedition vessel is set to a series of exploration cruises across Iceland and Greenland.

For the first departure of the season, the Seaventure is offering a ten-day cruise that circumnavigates Iceland.

Sailing roundtrip from Reykjavik, the fully-booked itinerary includes visits to ten different destinations on the island, such as Isafjordur, Siglufjordur, Husavik and Flatey.

Extending through late August, the program features additional sailings to Iceland, in addition to longer cruises to Greenland.

On August 7, for instance, the Seaventure sets sail from Reykjavik on a 12-day voyage named “Natural Wonders of Greenland.”

Cruising between Reykjavik and Kangerlussuaq, the expedition cruise sails north of the Arctic Circle and includes visits to ten different destinations in Greenland.

According to Iceland Pro, the itinerary allows guests to “discover the immense scenic and cultural variety” of the region, featuring the mountains in the East and Viking story in the South.

Upon completing the 2023 program, the Seaventure is set to return for another season in the region in mid-2024.

Extending from early June to late August, next year’s program features ten sailings that also visit both Iceland and Greenland.

Operating under a charter agreement, the Seaventure is currently the sole vessel in Iceland ProCruises’ fleet.

According to the company, the purpose-built expedition vessel is “incredibly agile and maneuverable” and has been assigned one of the highest ice classes for passenger ships.

Built in the 1990s, the 164-guest ship also offers different facilities, including a swimming pool and a sauna, a fully-stocked library, a theater-style auditorium, a main restaurant, a citizen science lab, a medical center and more.

Previously operated by Hapag-Lloyd as the Bremen, the vessel was acquired by Scylla in 2019, sailing for a range of expedition operators ever since.