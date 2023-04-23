Holland America to Donate Proceeds from ‘On Deck for a Cause’

Holland America Line announced it will donate proceeds from its “On Deck for a Cause” event to Alaska Geographic, the education partner of Alaska’s parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands.

“Not only do we love Alaska, but our guests can’t help but fall in love with everything that makes Alaska so spectacular, from its glaciers and wildlife to its cultural and natural beauty, which all directly benefit from the good work of Alaska Geographic,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development. “We are proud to support Alaska Geographic in their mission to make Alaska’s public lands more accessible to everyone and boost their work to preserve them for future generations.”

Guests on all of Holland America Line’s Alaska cruises will be invited to participate in the fundraising walk on every sailing by donating $25. Those who donate receive an “On Deck for a Cause” T-shirt and wristband with a reception following the walk. Collected funds go towards education, science and research in Alaska’s parks.

Six Holland America Line ships will be exploring Alaska from May through September 2023. Every Alaska sailing includes a visit to Glacier Bay National Park while every cruisetour includes exploring Denali National Park.

Since the program started back in 2006, almost half a million participants have joined over than 8,400 walks. The “On Deck for a Cause” program has also helped raise more than $550,000 for Ukrainian aid in the past 14 months.

“The funds raised through Holland America Line’s ‘On Deck for a Cause: Alaska’s Parks’ directly support Alaska Geographic’s mission to connect people with Alaska’s parks, forests, refuges, and conservation lands,” said Andy Hall, executive director, Alaska Geographic. “Their guests come to Alaska from around the world to see incredible places like Glacier Bay and Denali national parks. On Deck for a Cause gives them the opportunity to give back by supporting our mission while learning about the importance of stewardship of these public lands.”