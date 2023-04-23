Holland America Line: Positive Feedback for SpaceX’s Starlink

Holland America Line reported positive feedback from guests and crew after four weeks of using SpaceX’s Starlink internet aboard the Koningsdam, currently sailing in Alaska.

Holland America Line installed the technology on the Koningsdam during an April drydock. The ship has since sailed an 18-day cruise roundtrip from Vancouver to Hawaii and is currently sailing its seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises departing from Vancouver.

“For our guests and our team members, maintaining the connectivity they are accustomed to at home is an important part of the cruise experience,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Added bandwidth means our guests can share the joys of exploring Alaska in real time and our team can stay in touch with their loved ones back home.”

The Koningsdam is Holland America Line’s first ship to feature the SpaceX Starlink technology with more ships to complete installation later this year.

“While it’s early in our usage, the feedback from guests and team members has been very positive so far,” said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. “We’re hearing from guests that emails and social media are performing well, and team members tell us that internet calls home to loved ones are much stronger. That’s a connection that means a lot.”

“High-speed, low-latency internet is critical to our modern lifestyle. We’re excited that Holland America Line is seeing strong results in Alaska,” said Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for Starlink. “And we look forward to helping Holland America Line and other Carnival Corporation ships continue to bring the connectivity experience for their guests and crew into the modern age.”