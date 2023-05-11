Haute Patisserie Returns Aboard Costa Ships

Costa Cruises is bringing back haute patisserie onboard its ships with two themed cruises scheduled for 2023.

The cruise line is continuing its collaboration with A.P.E.I. (Ambasciatori Pasticceri dell’Eccellenza Italiana) in order to bring the best pastry and pastry masters onboard the Costa Toscana and Costa Fascinosa.

The first cruise-event titled “Massari Narrates Iginio,” will take place onboard the Costa Toscana from June 9 to 16 during a Mediterranean cruise.

Master Iginio Massari and other members will offer daily workshops dedicated to pastry making.

The voyage departs from Genoa and visits destinations such as Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Rome.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste some of the most popular desserts and receive complimentary volumes from the “Dolce è la vita” book series, autographed by the Maestro Massari.

The second event is titled “Panettone senza confini” (Panettone With no Borders) will take place onboard the Costa Fascinosa from October 21 to 31. The cruise will host a challenge with 15 international pastry shops competing in the making of Italy’s famous dessert. Sailing roundtrip from Savona, the ten-day voyage will include calls in Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Gibraltar and Valencia.

Guests will have the chance to taste numerous varieties of panettone including traditional and chocolate versions. Guests will also be called to vote for the best Chocolate Panettone while the best traditional panettone will be decided by a jury of A.P.E.I. Masters, chaired by Iginio Massari.