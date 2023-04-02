Global Ports Holding Presents St. Lucia Renderings

Global Ports Holding (GPH) presented its final drawings for the expansion of port facilities in Castries and Soufriere (Saint Lucia) at a discussion held last week, according to a statement.

Sean Matthew, a GPH business development advisor, said: “The feedback that we received in these meetings was critical to moving the project forward because the consultative process is a two-way dialogue. Our focus through this partnership with the Government of Saint Lucia is to invest in people, which cannot be done unless the people have their say. Now that we have presented the new renderings to many of our industry partners who will be directly affected by our plans, and responded to their feedback with updated drawings, we believe that the result will be the best version of the project for everyone involved.

“Upon approval by the Government of Saint Lucia, we will share the renderings publicly.”

Global Ports Holding executives initiated these discussions with key industry partners in late 2022. The discussions continued last week, attended by representatives of the Saint Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Vendors Association, Taxi Association, Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Invest Saint Lucia, Soufriere Marine Management Association, Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, Soufriere Fishermen’s Co-operative, as well as tour operators, residents, vendors and fishermen of Bananes Bay and vendors of Baron’s Drive.

Noorani Azeez, CEO of the SLHTA, said: “The sentiment generally from our members is we sincerely do applaud this initiative and it really does have the blessing of the SLHTA.”

Global Ports Holding aims to create a sustainable partnership with the government and residents of Saint Lucia through a 30-year port management and cruise tourism development agreement.