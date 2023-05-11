Galveston Cruise Terminal: $53 Million Makeover for Carnival Jubilee Arrival

The Galveston Wharves will invest $53 million in the expansion of Cruise Terminal 25 ahead of the Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee arrival, a new ship set to debut in December.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the beautiful new Carnival Jubilee to our improved cruise terminal,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “We’re proud to have Carnival Cruise Line, our long-time cruise partner, choose Galveston as the home port for its newest ship.”

The terminal’s makeover will include gangway modifications, a ramp, a new roof, two elevators and an escalator.

Reese added that cruise operations will continue while the project is underway.

In addition, there will also be mandated improvements to areas used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. According to Reese, the improvements will aid the port’s future growth, help secure more jobs and contribute to a stronger regional economy.

The project will be funded with cash reserves, a proposed bond issue and an agreement with Carnival.

“Carnival was the first major cruise line to homeport in Galveston more than 20 years ago. They believed in us then and believe in Galveston’s growing prominence as a top cruise port today,” concluded Rees.