Fincantieri Lays Out 2023-27 Business Plan

Fincantieri has laid out its 2023-27 business plan that is focused on consolidating its leadership position and laying the foundation for the next industrial cycle driven by digital and green ship, while increasing revenues and net income.

Thus, Fincantieri stated that it will work to consolidate its leadership in cruise, defense and offshore; strengthen its ability respond to geopolitical dynamics through its regional and local presence with 18 construction sites on different continents; and step up its integration efforts through automation, electro-mechanicals, propulsion and generation systems necessary for the transition to digital and green.

The company also confirmed its commitment to five strategic pillars: concentration on its core business segments of cruise, defense and offshore building projects; risk mitigation and cost management; sustainability; lifecycle service offers; and an integrated platform of services and capabilities.

Furthermore, Fincantieri said in a prepared statement that is also plans to invest further in human talent, enabling technologies and supply chain partnerships.

Financial targets call for gross revenue of 7.6 billion euros for 2023 growing to 9.8 billion euros for 2027, and a net profit starting in 2025.