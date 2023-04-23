Explora Journeys Introduces Program for Family Market

Explora Journeys is introducing a special program that caters to multi-generational families traveling together.

The new ocean journeys feature suites that interconnect, a Nautilus Club for kids and teenagers as well as unique destination experiences for all generations traveling aboard the Explora I and Explora II.

Chris Austin, chief sales officer of Explora Journeys, said: “Designing our Journey Together Gatherings program has been a highly collaborative process with the travel advisor community. We are proud to launch this unique program, providing a valuable opportunity to target gatherings of friends and multi-generational families.”

Guests can choose among 78 interconnecting suites in three categories: Ocean Suites, Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences. For families with children, one under-18 traveler in each suite sails for free. In addition, all guests booked on the Journey Together Gathering program will also enjoy complimentary transfers to the ship.

Guests who are looking for adult-only venues can relax at the Helios Pool and Bar. Kids and teenagers (aged 6-17) can engage in a range of games (including PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, Xbox and Nintendo Switch), sports, adventures and activities at the Nautilus Club. The club includes a sports court and heated swimming pools.

Within Explora Journey’s new program, infants aged 6–23 months sail free of charge while children aged 2–17 sail at 50 percent off.

Matteo Mancini, Explora Journeys’ youth entertainment senior manager, said: “The team here at Explora Journeys has ensured that all children and young people who journey with us will be as entertained, enriched and invigorated as our more experienced, discerning travelers. With Nautilus Club on board our ships, we can offer our young guests an extraordinary experience.

“For them, luxury is being listened to and having their needs satisfied, and we’ve achieved this by putting young and teenagers at the center of every choice we make. Onboard, they’ll find everything they love – a secret place just for them where they can have fun and be themselves. And being part of Nautilus Club will give them the chance to share their unique journey with their friends and on social media. The MSC group combines the expertise gained on board contemporary ships – including winning six ‘Best Cruise Line for Families’ international awards – with its experience in hosting more than 350,000 youngsters every year. It has enabled us to come up with a completely new vision for engaging Generation Z that is packed with innovative details and original ideas.”