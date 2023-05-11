Explora Journeys Announces Owner’s Residence Onboard Explora I

Explora Journeys unveiled the design of its Owner’s Residence onboard the Explora I. The ship is slated to start sailing for MSC’s new luxury cruise brand this summer.

The Owner’s Residence is the largest living space on the ship spanning over 280 sqm (3,014 sq ft), including a suite area of 155 sqm (1,668 sq ft) and a 125 sqm (1,345 sq ft) outdoor terrace, with an infinity whirlpool and a dining table, according to a press release.

Jason Gelineau, head of product at Explora Journeys, said: “Every aspect of the design of our Owner’s Residence reflects the meticulous curation of all details. We have partnered with renowned brands to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests. Sofas and chairs are by iconic design brands like Knoll and Molteni & C, outdoor furniture is from Manutti, sophisticated lighting solutions are designed by Astep and the luxurious double vanity bathroom is made of precious Calacatta marble. All these incredible details create an elegant, yet effortlessly relaxed European sense of luxury.”

Guests staying in the Owner’s Residence get private butler services, unpacking and packing services as well as itinerary and transport planning and private dining. Additionally, guests will enjoy priority reservations for all the dining venues onboard the ship and free treatment at the spa.

The largest suite comes with additional benefits such as a king-sized bed and pillow selection, a telescope and a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. There is also a private bar stocked with guests’ preferred beverages and a welcome bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013.