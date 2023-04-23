Dr. Josianne Cutajar Visits Valletta Cruise Port

Valletta Cruise Port welcomed European Parliament Member Dr. Josianne Cutajar, for a tour of the Valletta Waterfront, according to a statement.

Dr. Cutajar was hosted by Valletta Cruise Port’s CEO Stephen Xuereb as well as the senior management team. During the visit, Dr. Cutajar attended a meeting led by Valletta Cruise Port’s Chairman Joseph Zammit Tabona to discuss the port’s operations and developments with a focus on sustainable tourism and maritime transport.

“Valletta Cruise Port is a vital component of Malta’s transport and tourism industry, in the cruise line industry,” said Cutajar. “It is important that as a country and European Union we continue to increase our investment in the necessary technologies and infrastructure, including green infrastructure and energy supply, not only to keep up with the upcoming obligations under the FitFor55 environmental package but also as a shift towards quality tourism. I look forward to continue to voice the Maltese transport and tourism industry’s concerns and aspirations within the European Parliament”, the MEP concluded.

Cutajar praised the port’s investment in safety and environmental sustainability, including the implementation of an Environmental Risk Management System (ERMS). Additionally, Valletta Cruise Port is supporting a €49.9 million initiative for developing shore-side electricity infrastructure within the Grand Harbour Clean Air Project.

“2023 is indeed the recovery year for the cruise industry,” said Xuereb. “Close collaboration between all parties both from a destination perspective and internationally will help us carve a sustainable path into the future. As the industry moves towards a net-zero carbon future, our ports and destinations are ready to support this shift in the future, by supporting efforts in both infrastructure and green operational practices with ESG at the core of our activity. Only in this way can we ensure that the industry will walk the talk”.