Disney Cruise Line Set for Hamburg Call in 2024

Disney Cruise Line announced that it will call in Hamburg for the 2024 cruise season, according to a press release.

“Disney Cruise Line’s visit to Hamburg will be an absolute highlight in the coming year, and we will do our best to support the cruise line leading up to the sailing to offer guests an unforgettable travel experience to our city,” said Simone Maraschi, managing director of Cruise Gate Hamburg.

“The collaboration not only underlines Hamburg’s strong commitment to the cruise industry, but also the broad support that Hamburg as a cruise destination offers to the cruise lines,” Maraschi added.

The Disney Dream will call at the Port of Hamburg on September 3, 2024, as part of its seven-day sailing to the British Isles.

Maraschi added that Cruise Gate Hamburg is very pleased to have secured a visit from Disney Cruise Line, adding that it was “a big win for CGH and for Hamburg as a tourist destination”.

This year, from September 8-10, Hamburg will host the “Hamburg Cruise Days,” putting cruise ships in the spotlight during the three-day event. The event will culminate with a ship parade on the Elbe on Saturday evening, with music and fireworks.