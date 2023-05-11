Cruise Saudi Welcomes Viking Mars to Jeddah Islamic Port

Cruise Saudi has welcomed the Viking Mars for the first time during the ship’s 20-day voyage from Mumbai to Piraeus (Athens) which departed on May 3.

The ship’s arrival to Jeddah Islamic Port was marked with a plaque and key exchange ceremony accompanied by the Cruise Saudi team and the captain of the Viking Mars.

After departing from Jeddah Islamic Port, the ship set sail towards Aqaba, Jordan.

Cruise Saudi Chief Asset Management and Operations Officer, Barbara Buczek said: “We welcome Viking back to Saudi the same way that we would welcome an old friend. We are grateful for Viking’s continued support on our journey to establish a cruise industry, with Viking Mars being the third of the cruise line’s ships to include Saudi on its itinerary.”

During their stop in Jeddah, guests had the chance to experience a guided excursion to the Jeddah Historic District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and go shopping in a traditional souks.