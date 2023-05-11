Cruise Saudi Joins the First Ministry of Tourism’s First Job Fair

Cruise Saudi participated in the Ministry of Tourism’s first Tourism Job Fair, with the goal of recruiting local talents in the cruise tourism sector, according to a press release.

Cruise Saudi Chief Human Capital Officer Ayman AlGhamdi said: “As we are developing a new industry that supports the Saudi Tourism sector, we believe in investing in the local community and its cadres. With a Saudization rate of 71 percent, we are proud of our local talents who have proven their capabilities, qualifications and fast development in a wide range of cruise-related fields.”

Cruise Saudi’s mission is to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi by 2035. In addition, Cruise Sauid has already achieved the female employment goal outlined in Vision 2030 to increase female participation in the workforce to 30 percent by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Human Capabilities Development Mohamed Bushnaq said: “This forum comes at a pivotal moment, as Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is undergoing substantial development. Having transformed into a regulated industry backed by regulations, systems, projects, and programs, it is striving to become one of the most important pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. The ultimate aim is to contribute to the diversification and prosperity of the national economy.

“We are here today, steadfastly continuing our journey to provide more opportunities for this generous nation by launching the first tourism employment forum both in-person and through a dedicated virtual platform, which aims to meet the increasing demand within the tourism sector. One of the most important targets of the tourism sector in Saudi is to create an additional one million jobs in the sector by 2030, and we are, thankfully, confident in achieving this target by working hand in hand with our partners in the private and public sectors.”