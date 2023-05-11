Cordelia Names Gupta as Head of Sales and Marketing

Cordelia Cruises announced the appointment of Aditya Gupta as its new head of sales and marketing, according to a press release.

Gupta brings years of experience in business and marketing and has worked with leading brands in India such as Yatra.com, MakeMyTrip, Air Sahara and more.

In his new role, Gupta will be leading sales, marketing, customer services, and web technology.

“I am excited and looking forward to my tenure with Cordelia Cruises,” said Gupta.

“The timing is rather significant and opportune. With tourism and travel growing dynamically and Indian audiences making cruising their new go-to choice for holidays, the market is bigger and brighter than ever. Cordelia has made cruising affordable to Indians. This is certainly a great moment to service the sub-continent”.