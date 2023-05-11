Coral Expeditions Installs Satellite Broadband Connectivity

Coral Expeditions has completed the installation of satellite and 4G broadband connectivity across its fleet, according to a press release.

The new satellite technology will ensure all Coral guests and crew have access to high-speed internet during expeditions.

“I am pleased to report this latest investment that allows us to meet changing guest expectations of broadband access everywhere,” said Group General Manager Mark Fifield. “This new system takes advantage of recent improvements in satellite technology and worldwide coverage, combining the state-of-the-art Starlink network with 4G connectivity where available. We have replaced ship antennas, networking equipment and service providers. Our ships are reporting access speeds faster than our office in Cairns! While marine internet access will never be 100 percent reliable, we are confident the new service is equal to the best on ships anywhere”.

The installation was completed in April and testing was conducted across all three expedition ships on the Kimberley coast, Scott and Ashmore Reefs, Raja Ampat and the Spice Islands, Komodo and Cape York.

Guests aboard the ships will get complimentary access to standard Wi-Fi included in the fare price. They will also be able to purchase package upgrades to get access to higher bandwidth.