Coral Appoints Jarrod Zurvas as Sales and Distribution Manager

Coral Expeditions announced the appointment of Jarrod Zurvas as sales and distribution manager, according to a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Jarrod join the team,” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “We are now emerging from a period dominated by domestic itineraries and assistance of many thousands of credit holders to fulfill travel and into an era of new international expeditions and increased competition. Jarrod’s enthusiasm and experience will be highly valued as he leads our partnership and sales efforts in Australia, New Zealand and into new Asia Pacific markets”

Zurvas previously held senior positions with Variety Cruises and Quark Expeditions and brings a vast amount of experience to the company. In his new role, Zurvas will oversee the sales executive team in Australia and manage travel trade relations, new business development and partnerships.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my appointment as Sales and Distribution Manager Asia Pacific with Coral Expeditions. I am extremely honored to join this home-grown success story. With an emphasis on transformative and experiential travel experiences venturing to parts of Australia and the world rarely seen or experienced I could not be more excited to be a part of the team,” said Zurvas.