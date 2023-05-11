Chantiers de l’Atlantique Ramping Up Mast Production for SolidSail

Chantiers de l’Atlantique has announced the start-up of a SolidSail mast factory together with Avel Robotics, CDK Technologies, Lorima, Multiplast and SMM as partners.

The goal is to combine the experiences of the different companies in order to ramp up production of large carbon masts.

The concept of the masts fitted with solid sails is to help reduce carbon emissions for cruise and large cargo vessels, according to prepared statement from the French shipbuilder.

A dedicated factory will be established in Lanester, France, near the marine composite industry in the country. Plans call for the first masts to be produced by late 2024.

Chantiers de l’Altantique has developed the SolidSail concept and signed a letter of intent for the system to be installed two large sailing cruise ships for Orient Express with the first expected to set sail in 2026. The concept has also been ordered for installation on a cargo ship for French company Neoline.

SolidSail are described as rigid, high-performance carbon fiber, foldable sails.