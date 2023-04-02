Celestyal Expands Global Commercial Team with Two Appointments

Celestyal announced the addition of two senior members to its global commercial team, according to a statement.

Celestyal appointed Tobias Klitsch as vice president of global market development and Beth Hulett as a global market development manager.

“I am delighted to welcome Tobias and Beth to Celestyal. They join at an exciting time with the highly anticipated debut of our new ship, Celestyal Journey, in September. Both Tobias and Beth have a strong track record of delivering commercial value and strategic growth, which will prove invaluable as we intensify our efforts and invest in substantially broadening Celestyal’s presence in key markets and strengthening our position as the leading provider of award-winning, multi-destination vacation experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

Klitsch has been working in the travel industry for 15 years. Before joining Celestyal, he worked at PA Consulting, where he served as a director. Previously, Klitsch worked at Virgin Atlantic as director of sales strategy and development and before that, he held senior leadership revenue management and sales roles at British Airways. Klitsch will report directly to Lee Haslett.

Hulett joins Celestyal from Virgin Voyages where she served as a sales manager. Before that, Hulett worked at Iglu.com as a senior global supply manager. In her new role, she will support Klitsch in delivering a commercial strategy and will report directly to Klitsch.