Carnival to Bring 3 Million Guests to Mexico in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line announced that it expects over three million guests to sail to Mexican ports onboard its ships in 2023.
Carnival expects to bring an even greater number of visitors to Mexico in 2024 with projections growing to 3.5 million. The most popular destination that Carnival’s fleet visits is Cozumel, with an estimated 1.6 million guests in 2023. Other popular destinations include Progreso, Costa Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Mazatlan.
Among the experiences most enjoyed by Carnival guests are:
- Ancient City of Tulum. On this tour, guests can explore the Mayan kingdom of Tulum, learn the history of Mayan culture and visit the temples of “El Castillo,” the Temple of the Descendent God, the Maya Water Temple, and the Temple of the Frescoes.
- Adventure Jeep, Snorkel and Anemona Beach Club: Guests can enjoy the beauty of Mexico’s east coast and visit the Punta Sur Ecological Park including the Anemona de Mar Beach Club.
- Tabasco’s Chef Maestro, Cooking and Tasting: The experience allows guests to learn the secrets of traditional Mexican regional cuisine under the guidance of a master chef. Amazing Secret River: Guests can explore a series of caverns connected by underground waterways called the Rio Secreto Natural Reserve.
- Xcaret Park: Carnival’s guests can explore the aviary that is a sanctuary to over than 1,500 native birds, the underground Blue, Manatee and Mayan rivers or admire the richness of Mexico’s coral reefs in the aquarium.