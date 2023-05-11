Carnival Renovates St. Ann’s Bay Pediatric Learning Centre

Carnival Cruise Line announced the renovation of the Pediatric Ward Learning Centre of St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital in St. Ann, Jamaica.

About 20 Carnival Horizon crew members volunteered to clean up, paint and repair areas in the Learning Centre. The cruise line also donated needed items as part of the hospital’s Labour Day Volunteer Project. A group of 20 Carnival Horizon crew members spent the day cleaning up, painting and making repairs in the Learning Centre. In addition, volunteers also read to children treated in the Pediatric Ward.

We are proud to have been bringing visitors to Jamaica for more than 50 years, and care deeply about the health and well-being of the community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It was our pleasure to make enhancements to St. Ann’s Learning Centre and we hope it will make a lasting difference for all the children treated there.”

The Learning Centre gives children being treated in the pediatric ward the opportunity to read and engage in educational activities so they can continue their learning while they’re away from school. For this project, Carnival partnered with American Friends of Jamaica, which is the brand’s foundation partner for charitable initiatives in Jamaica. Tour operator Chukka Caribbean Adventures also assisted the project by donating supplies.

“We are so grateful for Carnival’s participation in our Labour Day Volunteer Project,” said Dennis Morgan, CEO of St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital. “Carnival’s improvements will ensure that we can continue to provide critical educational and psychological support for our young patients while they recover at a newly-renovated Learning Centre.”

“When businesses unite to help communities, it is a win-win for everyone,” said Wendy Hart, president of American Friends of Jamaica. “We thank Carnival and Chukka for their participation in this Labour Day Volunteer Project, investing their time and resources to help improve the lives of Jamaicans.”