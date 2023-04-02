Carnival Opens Sales For Spirit Sailings from Mobile

Carnival Cruise Line announced today it is opening for sale its 2024-25 cruises departing from Mobile, Ala. on Carnival Spirit, according to a press release.

The new sailings from Mobile include five-, six- and eight-day Caribbean itineraries, as well as a 12-day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean cruise.

“The sailings we’re opening today offer some great new choices for our guests and build on our plans for the Mobile community, where we’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

“When Carnival Spirit arrives for her first season this year and then returns for the cruises we’re announcing today for next year, she won’t just be bringing a newer and larger ship experience to the port, she’ll deliver more opportunities to visit beautiful destinations compared to our past operations there.”

In addition, two new Carnival Journeys cruises departing Seattle have been announced for the ship.

The additional Carnival Journeys itineraries from Seattle include Carnival’s first-ever voyage from Seattle, Wash. to Hawaii and a spectacular sailing to New Orleans, which includes a transit of the Panama Canal.

The Carnival Spirit will begin homeporting in Mobile for the first time this October, with the ship set to operate a series of six- and eight-day sailings from the fall of 2023 through the spring of 2024.

The ship is currently deployed to Seattle, Wash., where it is operating a series of Alaskan sailings which will conclude this fall with a Carnival Journeys cruise from Seattle to New Orleans.