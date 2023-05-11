Carnival Cruise Line Introduces ‘Your Winning Plan’ Event Series

Carnival Cruise Line is partnering with travel advisors for its new Your Winning Plan program, a competition series designed to help travel advisors increase sales and income.

During each event of the eight-part series, experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, will provide business advice. Advisors will also have the opportunity to hear from representatives from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and Carnival’s business development team. Travel advisors will get a chance to create and enter their business plan in Carnival’s competition to be Your Winning Plan’s champion.

“Your Winning Plan emphasizes the win-win partnerships between travel advisors and Carnival Cruise Line,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Not only will this series personify the spirit of Carnival fun, but it will demonstrate the partnership value Carnival brings to travel advisors through real, first-time ever expertise from the Small Business Administration and renowned entrepreneur Daymond John.”

Daymond John, entrepreneur, author and star of ABC’s business competition series “Shark Tank” will participate in the final event in Houston sharing his business expertise. He will also present the grand prize to the winner of Your Winning Plan’s champion.

The events will take place on June 23 in San Jose, California and Detroit, Michigan Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7; Nashville, Tennesse on July 14; Denver, Colorado on July 19; Richmond, Virginia on July 28, a virtual event on August 5; and the final event in Houston, Texas on September 27. The program is open to all travel advisors across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The competition will choose seven semi-finalists, one from each event, judged by a panel of experts from Carnival, CLIA and ASTA. Each semi-finalist will get $2,500 to use toward implementing their winning business plans as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the final event in Houston. The winner of Your Winning Plan will receive a $5,000 grand prize.