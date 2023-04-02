Bodrum Cruise Port Welcomes Back Blue Sapphire

Bodrum Cruise Port has welcomed back the Blue Sapphire as the ship will use the Turkish port as its homeport for a second year, according to a press release.

Aziz Güngör, GPH regional director of East Med said: “Our goal is to transform Bodrum Cruise Port further. With the ability to host the world’s largest cruise ships in the world, BCP will have a very successful season, just as it did last season. We can clearly see an increase in interest towards Bodrum.

“This season we expect 138 ships and 125,000 cruise passengers to visit Bodrum Cruise Port which will be a record year in terms of cruise tourism this year. We can also see the increasing luxury awareness of Bodrum as a brand in recent years that has led to an increase in the interest of luxury cruise ships to visit Bodrum.”

The port will host a total of 46 calls by the Blue Sapphire during the cruise season.