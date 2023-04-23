Belfast Harbour Welcomes Two Millionth Cruise Visitor

Belfast Harbour welcomed its two millionth cruise ship visitor on May 9, according to a press release.

The passenger arrived on the Norwegian Dawn, which docked in Belfast in the afternoon.

Port Director of Belfast Harbour Michael Robinson, said: “The arrival of the two millionth cruise visitor to Belfast Harbour is a significant milestone for the cruise industry in Northern Ireland. This year is expected to be a record year for the Port with 165 calls from 34 different cruise lines, carrying more than a quarter of a million passengers.

“Cruise visitors make an important contribution to the tourism industry in Northern Ireland bringing tourists from across the world for day trips to attractions across the region.”

Director of Visitor Servicing at Visit Belfast Mary Jo McCanny said: “Ahead of such a busy cruise season, welcoming the two millionth visitor to Belfast is another great milestone for the city that again demonstrates the vital partnerships that Cruise Belfast has formed with global cruise operators.

“The Visitor Servicing teams work tirelessly to provide a first-class reception for every visitor who arrives in Belfast, showcasing the very best of the city and the wide range of quality tourist experiences on offer. Belfast has built a strong reputation as a welcoming and exciting cruise destination and that is something we hope to continue for years to come.”

The port expects a record 165 cruise calls expected this year, which represents a 15 percent increase compared to a previous record from 2019. Additionally, 15 ships will call in Belfast for the first time in 2023, including the Disney Dream, Norwegian Prima and the MSC Preziosa.